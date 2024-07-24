'Miraculous survival': Track rider awake after horror fall

It's deputy editor Rachael Houlihan with your morning news headlines.
A track rider seriously injured at the Warrnambool racecourse on Friday, July 19 is awake and surrounded by family from the United Kingdom and New Zealand.
Senior journalist Monique Patterson reports Kendall Dickson, 24, was rushed to the Alfred Hospital after suffering upper and lower body injuries.
Kendall's mother Fiona Foster, brothers Shaw Dickinson and Harrison Foster and her aunty Caroline Foster are in Australia by her bedside.
In other news, a Koroit man who filmed himself running down a koala near Tower Hill will wait another two weeks to find out if he will serve time in prison.
Matthew James Sinnott, 21, was jailed for three months in May 2024 after pleading guilty to aggravated animal cruelty, using a mobile phone while driving and failing to keep left.
He appealed against the severity of the sentence in Warrnambool County Court on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.
