The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Ideally suited': New host rescues Warrnibald art prize after gallery exit

Jessica Greenan
By Jessica Greenan
Updated July 24 2024 - 1:03pm, first published 1:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Warrnibald art prize has a new host after the Warrnambool Art Gallery stepped down from the competition. File picture.
The Warrnibald art prize has a new host after the Warrnambool Art Gallery stepped down from the competition. File picture.

A grassroots organisation is stepping in to save the coveted Warrnibald art prize after the city's gallery announced it would no longer host the competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Greenan

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.