'Ideally suited': New host rescues Warrnibald art prize after gallery exit

A grassroots organisation is stepping in to save the coveted Warrnibald art prize after the city's gallery announced it would no longer host the competition.
Warrnambool & District Community Hospice will host the art prize after a drop in participation numbers prompted the Warrnambool Art Gallery to focus its efforts elsewhere.
Hospice founder and patron Eric Fairbank said he was happy to take up the mantle.
"As a grassroots organisation with a vision of serving the community, Hospice is ideally suited to encourage people to come together and celebrate, not only their talents, but also their stories," he said.
"Such an event as the Warrnibald will generate an opportunity for us to learn more about each other, to understand each other, and ultimately to care about each other."
Mr Fairbank, who has entered the Warrnibald many times, said he was excited.
"It has been amazing to be gifted the rights to the Warrnibald by are-able, and Hospice is exploring ideas for an amazing art-inspired event next May," he said.
"This will coincide with the 10th anniversary of the organisation's volunteer-powered Hospice in the Home service, Volunteer Week, and Palliative Care Week.
"Our intention is to continue and grow the Warrnibald in the same original, successful tradition that celebrates volunteers and their stories while introducing many exciting new elements."
Are-able chief executive officer Tom Scarborough said he was "delighted" to pass on the torch.
"The Warrnibald has always been about celebrating the incredible talent and stories within our community," he said.
"We are confident that Hospice will not only uphold this tradition but also infuse new life into the event, enhancing its impact and reach."
