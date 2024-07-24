Superwoman doubles up with umpire and player glory

It was a big day for Bec Malseed last Sunday at Mortlake.
The occasion was grand final day for the Western Victoria Female Football League (WVFFL).
Malseed was in the spotlight in two essential disciplines that come with a game of football.
First of all she was a central umpire in the under 18s grand final between South Warrnambool and Cavendish.
She then had to make a quick superman-like change, bursting out of her umpire's uniform to put on the colours of the Horsham Demons team and take her place in the senior grand final.
It was Malseed's fifth game for the year and one that ended in glory, with Horsham defeating South Warrnambool by five points in a thrilling grand final.
It was her second WVFFL premiership medal, having captained Horsham to the title in 2022.
Malseed is currently the only female central umpire in the south-west, taking charge of senior games in the Mininera league on a weekly basis.
The umpiring team she was part of last Sunday included six of the seven members being women, with central umpire Grew Kew the odd man out - literally.
Joining Malseed were Mellisa Graham, Sharra McNaughton (goal umpires), Zoe Graham, Charlie McNaughton and Sienna Byron (boundary umpires).
"It was so good to have six umpires doing the under 18s grand final, it helped put female umpiring in the spotlight," Malseed said.
"I would love to see more women take on umpiring.
"If football is a game you love then umpiring is a great way to be a part of it.
"I love umpiring, you really feel like you are part of the game."
Malseed has her sights set on umpiring a Hampden league senior game.
She said this goal was not out of reach, but would take some hard work to achieve.
"I'm no different to all the other umpires, I just have to keep working hard on improving my game," she said.
"Hopefully if I do that the rewards will come."
