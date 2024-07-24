Unsung Hero: Family the apple of country girl's eye

When it comes to having a chat, Ann-Maree Surkitt is elite.
But this was not always the case for the mother of three from Naringal East.
Ms Surkitt grew up on a sheep farm in Curdievale, with her parents Jack and Margaret Couch, and her younger sister, Kathy.
And while it was a typical happy country childhood, there was one anomaly, school.
"I went to Nirranda East Primary School," Ms Surkitt said.
"It was a really small school and all the children were in the same class, from prep to grade six.
"Even though we were all in the one class, I was the only one in my year level so it was tough socially.
"I went to secondary school at Timboon High and that was a really tough transition.
"Going from such a small school to one with 700 kids was hard.
"Most of the kids there already had their friendships from primary school.
"I had some cousins there but it was hard trying to fit in."
These social barriers had an impact, with school becoming a chore Ms Surkitt did not enjoy.
At age 16, she approached her father about the situation.
"I asked dad if I could leave school," she said.
"He said I could, but only if I got a job first.
"So lunch time the next day I walked down to Lees IGA supermarket in Timboon and asked for a job.
"They said yes and I went home that night and told dad, and that was that.
"I worked there for four years and I loved it.
"I then moved to the Nullawarre Store and worked for Ashley McDowall for a couple of years and loved that too.
"Ashley was such a good boss and like the supermarket, I really enjoyed having a chat to the customers and being part of the wider community."
It was while working at the Nullawarre store Ms Surkitt caught the eye of a dashing young farmer.
Colin Surkitt, a dairy farmer from Naringal East, was someone Ms Surkitt had known for most of her life.
But it was while working in the shop the two struck up a close friendship.
Before long, they had fallen for each other and wedding bells rang.
But not before one last minute hiccup.
"Dad and I were headed to the church and Ashley was driving the car," Ms Surkitt recalls.
"Dad turns to me and says, do you really want to marry a dairy farmer?
"Poor old Ashley nearly ran off the road.
"Gee whiz I'm so glad I didn't change my mind there and then."
It has been 35 years now of wedded bliss for the Surkitts.
The hard-working couple have raised three high-achieving and well respected children: Amy (25), Briana (23) and Jack (21).
Amy is working in Melbourne in her intern year as a doctor, Briana is a fully qualified and practising naturopath and Jack is forging a career as a welder.
It is no surprise to those who know the family well to see the success the children are having.
Hard work is part of their DNA, something Ms Surkitt is extremely proud of.
"Col and I have been a partnership in everything since we got married," she said.
"Whether that be raising the kids or working on our dairy farm.
"The kids have played their part in that, they knew when it was their turn to hose out the dairy, or cook the tea.
"They never complained, I like to think we taught them as a family that everyone chips in to do their bit.
"We are very proud of them and the hard work they have put in to get to where they are."
In 2018 the Surkitts sold up their big dairy operation, and with COVID-19 following soon after, they were able to take some time to enjoy the end of full-time work.
But it is no surprise to see them both keeping busy, with a hobby farm scratching Colin's itch as a man of the land.
Ms Surkitt works part-time at the Allansford Bakery and also helps out her sister Kathy at the Pits canteen at Premier Speedway.
"I've been doing the speedway for a few years now and I love it," she said.
"I don't actually like the racing but I love the people.
"Everyone there is so passionate about the speedway and really want to be there, which makes for happy customers.
"All our extended families help out at some time or another so it's always good fun."
Ms Surkitt said future plans included travel for her and Colin, with New Zealand on the top of the list.
The couple are also looking forward to watching Nirranda in the upcoming Warrnambool and District Football Netball League finals, with Jack playing for the Blues this year.
"We are very thankful for our family and friends and what we have," Ms Surkitt.
"Hopefully there are a lot of good times ahead as well."
