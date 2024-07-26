A grand sandstone home in the city

Positioned in one of Warrnambool's most highly sought-after locations, this grand sandstone house combines classic and contemporary charm in a well-styled family home.
"It's what every buyer is chasing in Warrnambool, and especially one that hasn't had a lot done to it over the years," says selling agent Mark Dwyer.
Sited on a spacious 804 square metre corner allotment, the picket fence, paved walkway and standard roses retain the timeless facade and hint at the treasures inside.
The interior of this period residence is something to behold. Showcasing high feature ceilings and a central hallway, the front of the home has the capacity to be closed off, creating a parents retreat away from the main living areas at the back of the house.
The main bedroom has a walk-in robe and ensuite, while a further three bedrooms with built-in robes are positioned at the rear of the home. Depending on your needs, one bedroom could easily be converted into a home office.
The open plan living encompasses the large family room, which is bathed in natural light and has an impressive bookcase.
The spacious kitchen has a walk-in pantry has plenty of storage.
The family bathroom has a beautiful claw foot bath as its centrepiece, along with a modern walk-in shower and separate powder room.
Other features include gas central heating, a split system air conditioner and traditional open fireplaces throughout the residence.
A separate toilet and laundry provides access to outside and a lovely undercover area which flows to beautiful landscaped gardens.
Enviable finishing touches to this property include lawns, brick paving and English plantings, all creating a superb relaxing garden.
There is also a large double garage and workshop area which could be utilised as required.
Within easy walking distance of all the central business district has to offer, including sporting facilities, secondary and primary schools, the new homeowners will no doubt enjoy living in this idyllic location.
This is a must-view if you are looking for a quality upmarket residence in a renowned central location.
Click here to read this week's view.com.au emag.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.