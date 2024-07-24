Derelict building in Warrnambool CBD inhabited by squatters demolished

A house being used by squatters who are believed to have deliberately lit a number of fires has been demolished.
Up to six men were living in the dwelling at the former Salvation Army site on Lava Street.
On Tuesday, July 23, Fire Rescue Victoria responded to reports of a fire at the dwelling about 3pm.
Police were called shortly after.
Leading Senior Constable Ross Hatton, of the Warrnambool Criminal Investigation unit, said police responded shortly after 3pm.
"Police were called to assist the fire crew," Senior Constable Hatton said.
He said a male was behaving in an aggressive manner to the firefighers who responded to the blaze.
"The derelict building has been used by squatters in recent weeks," Senior Constable Hatton said.
He said the man had left the scene before police arrived.
The building was demolished on Wednesday, July 24.
The demolition approval was approved by the Warrnambool City Council in November last year.
Senior Constable Hatton asked anyone who witnessed the incident on Tuesday or had information to contact Warrnambool police on 5560 1333 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.