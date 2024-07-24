'A place for all to gather': Future bright for city's community garden

A mid-week market set up in 2018 to give small business operators a place to sell their produce has become more.
Members of the Warrnambool Community Garden were approached by a producer with the idea and decided to start the garden market on Wednesday afternoons.
Rob Porter said members initially believed the market would only be held in the summer months because they didn't believe there would be demand in winter.
"We provided a site in the summer of 2018 and 2019," Mr Porter said.
"The next summer we decided to come on board and sell our own produce."
Mr Porter said the market had grown, with a number of businesses selling their products each week and people regularly visiting to stock up on fresh produce.
He said the market had done so much more than offer an outlet for businesses to sell their produce.
"It's provided a start for quite a few businesses and it provides a weekly income for the community garden," Mr Porter said.
The garden even operated right through the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
At the moment, city residents can buy delicious cauliflower, cabbages, pumpkins, snow peas and potatoes harvested from the garden.
Mr Porter said the garden's future was bright, with a $100,000 state government grant allowing it to buy a tractor and a shed to house it.
Members have also transformed an abandoned quarry into an amphitheatre and will offer it as a space for events in the future, he said.
The garden also has workshops on the first and third Saturday of the month and people involved are treated to a barbecue lunch.
The sprouts club, held on a Wednesday afternoon, also gives young people the chance to learn about gardening.
A kitchen garden program is being held at the moment and is free, thanks to a Warrnambool City Council grant.
Mr Porter said this had proved extremely popular and said people should book early as spots filled fast.
The market garden is held on Wednesdays from 3pm to 5.30pm in the winter months.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.