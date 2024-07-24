The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Miraculous survival': Track rider awake after horror fall at city racecourse

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated July 24 2024 - 4:33pm, first published 12:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kendall Dickinson is in The Alfred hospital after a horrific fall at the Warrnambool racecourse. Picture supplied
Kendall Dickinson is in The Alfred hospital after a horrific fall at the Warrnambool racecourse. Picture supplied

A track rider seriously injured at the Warrnambool racecourse on Friday, July 19 is awake and surrounded by family from the United Kingdom and New Zealand.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.