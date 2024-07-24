'Miraculous survival': Track rider awake after horror fall at city racecourse

A track rider seriously injured at the Warrnambool racecourse on Friday, July 19 is awake and surrounded by family from the United Kingdom and New Zealand.
Kendall Dickinson, 24, was rushed to the Alfred Hospital after suffering upper and lower body injuries.
Kendall's mother Fiona Foster, brothers Shaw Dickinson and Harrison Foster and her aunty Caroline Foster are in Australia by her bedside.
Shaw said his sister was out riding with two colleagues about 6.15am.
"Unfortunately, the young horse managed to get its hooves stuck and had a rotational fall, sending Kendall and the horse flying forward," Shaw said.
He said the horse landed on Kendall, causing multiple serious injuries, including severe catastrophic liver damage, major internal bleeding, the loss of one kidney, a broken clavicle, broken scapula and seven cracked spine processes.
Shaw said his sister needed more than 20 units of blood after the horror accident.
He said she had undergone a number of surgeries since Friday.
Shaw said family members were able to be by her side about 29 hours after the accident.
"This week she has been recovering in bed in the intensive care unit, having CT scans, X-rays and physio," he said.
"Up until yesterday she was not breathing herself, couldn't talk and was very, very tired.
"Yesterday we managed to get a full sentence out of her as she is now off the breathing apparatus."
Shaw said the family was amazed by his sister's fighting spirit.
"Everything seems far more positive," he said.
"She is still in ICU but seems to be going onwards and upwards.
"We'd like to thank every person at Warrnambool race track that day.
"We'd like to thank Dabernig Racing and their employees, especially Cassi Dabernig, who has stopped at nothing to help us in any way she could.
"We want to thank Josh Cartwright and Lorelle, who were riding with Kendall and immediately responded and Paul Richards, who gave CPR and brought her back to life.
"We would like to thank the staff at Warrnambool hospital, who commenced surgery and preserved life until she could reach Melbourne, every person at The Alfred hospital, surgeons and nurses and especially the ICU unit who have kept her alive."
Shaw said the family would like to thank people in the UK who had sent messages of support and donations totalling more than 20,000 pounds.
Shaw said the family was very grateful to Kendall's former employer, Jo Davis Racing in the UK, who organised the GoFundMe page.
"Racing Victoria have been amazing in providing support and help towards us in multiple ways, including offering to cover the cost of things," he said.
"We'd also like to thank everyone in Australia who has messaged and reached out to help with accommodation and messages of support."
Kendall's father Eric Dickinson, who remains in the UK but hopes to fly out on the weekend to be by his daughter's bedside, said the family would be eternally grateful for the efforts of people at the track and paramedics.
"My son called me at 2.30am on Friday," Eric said.
"All we knew was that she was in a very bad way. Obviously being so far away was terrifying.
"The family drove straight to the airport to find flights and visas on the way."
Eric said the family had been told there were a number of people who rushed to his daughter's aid.
"She was resuscitated by track supervisor Paul Richards," Mr Dickinson said.
"Clearly, without his skills she would not be here."
Eric said his daughter had only been in Australia for 11 weeks.
He said she was on the trip of a lifetime to 'discover, work, travel, see relatives and live the dream."
Eric said his daughter, who was involved in show jumping in Oxfordshire in the UK, had been working with Dabernig Racing for eight weeks.
He said she had been riding horses for 10 years.
Mr Dickinson said his daughter loved living in the seaside city of Warrnambool and working with Dabernig Racing.
Dabernig Racing posted a statement on its Facebook page.
"On Friday, Kendall Dickinson, one of our dedicated team members sustained serious injuries due to a fall during track work at Warrnambool racetrack," it states.
"Kendall's safety and well-being are of utmost importance to us and we are deeply distressed by the incident.
"We are incredibly grateful to the Warrnambool racetrack team, whose trained personnel were immediately on-site to assist Kendall.
"We also extend our heartfelt thanks to the first responders, Safe Industries Australia and Racing Victoria for their continued support for Kendall, her family and our team during this challenging time."
