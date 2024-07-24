Community must be involved in hospital merger decisions, alliance says

The SouthWest Victoria Alliance has called on the Victorian government to ensure access to the best possible health care close to home is the number one priority when considering the future of regional health services.
Alliance chair and Warrnambool City Council mayor Ben Blain said access to high quality health services was critical to improving outcomes and life expectancy in regional areas.
The SouthWest Victoria Alliance advocates on behalf of communities across the region, including the councils of Colac-Otway, Corangamite, Glenelg, Moyne, Southern Grampians and the City of Warrnambool.
Cr Blain was speaking in the wake of discussions around possible mergers of health services in Victoria.
Last week a city forum was told healthcare in the south-west would be "decimated" if the region's hospitals amalgamated - a prospect that has been labelled an "absolute disaster".
While the state government hasn't revealed what its plans are, it has said no hospitals will close.
"Far too many people in regional Victoria already battle the tyranny of distance to access vital services," Cr Blain said.
"Fundamentally, we need great health services delivered in local communities and the region.
"There should be community consultation to ensure that no community goes backwards in terms of health care.
"Communities understand best what their health needs are, and community members have the lived experience and insights into how to effectively structure and deliver services."
Cr Blain said the SouthWest Victoria Alliance understood health service mergers were being considered by the state government.
"We want government to ensure that SouthWest Victora Alliance member councils and their communities get the opportunity to provide input before any decisions are taken," he said.
"The SouthWest Victoria Alliance wants to ensure that no community is worse off under any changes, however we would prefer to see health services improve across the region. Communities must be included in any decision making."
