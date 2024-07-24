The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Community must be involved in hospital merger decisions, alliance says

Updated July 24 2024 - 10:07am, first published 10:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hospital mergers on state agenda. Picture file
Hospital mergers on state agenda. Picture file

The SouthWest Victoria Alliance has called on the Victorian government to ensure access to the best possible health care close to home is the number one priority when considering the future of regional health services.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.