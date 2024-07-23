PICS: Students and dairy company employees pitch in to clean schoolyard

Year five students at Allansford and District Primary School can look around the schoolyard with pride, following a Clean Up Australia Day activity alongside five Saputo Dairy Australia (SDA) employees.
Clean Up Australia Day sees Australians across the country donate their time to help improve the environment in which they work, live and play.
Allansford and District Primary School Principal, Wesley Allen, said the timing of SDA's school visit was "perfect".
"Our students were researching waste reduction in the lead-up to the visit from SDA's environment and research and development teams," Mr Allen said.
"Before the rubbish cleanup, the SDA team showed our students a short presentation about the evolving work its Allansford team is carrying out in the environmental and packaging space."
SDA regional operations manager (west) Grant Hutcheson was pleased his colleagues returned to the school after more than 30 local employees helped clean up the school and the surrounding area last year.
"Regularly organising events where we clean up and support our local community is part of theCcommunity pillar of our Saputo promise - our ongoing commitment to give back to the regions where we operate," he said.
