Talent time: Youngsters selected for cricket association's academy program

The Warrnambool Moyne and District Cricket Association is hopeful its junior development academy program can provide a strong platform for emerging cricketers to advance their game.
The association's junior program will kick off on Sunday, August 4, 2024 at the Mortlake Road indoor cricket facility and will be conducted over seven weeks, with the selected players chosen from strong performances in last year's under 13 Portland Country Week.
Warrnambool Cricket Club senior coach and association country week mentor Jason Mungean will coordinate the program alongside junior director of coaching Declan Bourke and other accredited coaches from across the association.
WMDCA chairperson Gordon McLeod said it was an exciting opportunity for the talented youngsters.
"It is very important. We were very proud to introduce this junior program 14 years ago or so," he said.
"It gives these young players a great opportunity to get some coaching at the next level. Jason Mungean is a level two coach and Declan Bourke will be soon and they will look at each individual, give them feedback and improve their game through repetition in batting, bowling and fielding.
"After the program the coaches and hopefully the kids will be able to see their improvement in their own game.
"We've been able to identify kids performing well and some haven't been involved before so it's an opportunity to be coached at a higher level."
A total of 35 youngsters from across the region have been identified for the program.
Junior academy selected squad: Oliver Marris, Charlie Lloyd, Jonah Sabo, Jacob Dance (Dennington); Henry Dart, Oscar Dart, Jack Skilbeck, Chace Grinter, Nicholas Jukawicz, Hugh Walther (Nestles); Angus Down, Connor Ryan, Fletcher White, Bodhi Rudolph (Russells Creek); Billy Wagg (Port Fairy); Tim Boyd, Lennox Neave, Harry Membrey, Billy Hooper, Fraser Kelly, Tommy Shand, Murphy Rea (Allansford Panmure); Lenny Ross, Timothy White, Sam Gleeson (Northern Raiders); Xavier Poynton, Liam Spooner (Spring Creek); Henry Ezzy (Warrnambool); Alfie Mahoney-Gilchrist, Ryan Wilkie (Merrivale); Fynn McInness, Madix McLean (West Warrnambool); Oscar Moody (North Warrnambool Eels); Noah Conheady (Noorat-Terang); JP Oosthuisen (Hawkesdale)
