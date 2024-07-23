Police investigate alleged threats to kill made at city's dog park

Warrnambool police have released images of a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries into alleged threats to kill made at the city's dog park.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the threats that were made in Warrnambool on Sunday, March 10, 2024.
It is believed the offender attended the Victoria Park Community Dog Park at Koroit Street where threats were made to kill another person.
Police have now released two images of a male who they believe may be able to assist with the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
