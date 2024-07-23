The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police investigate alleged threats to kill made at city's dog park

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated July 24 2024 - 3:47pm, first published 7:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have released images of a man they believe may be able to assist with an investigation into threats made at a dog park.
Police have released images of a man they believe may be able to assist with an investigation into threats made at a dog park.

Warrnambool police have released images of a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries into alleged threats to kill made at the city's dog park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.