Man who filmed himself running down koala appeals jail sentence

A Koroit man who filmed himself running down a koala near Tower Hill will wait another two weeks to find out if he will serve time in prison.
Matthew James Sinnott, 21, was jailed for three months in May 2024 after pleading guilty to aggravated animal cruelty, using a mobile phone while driving and failing to keep left.
He appealed against the severity of the sentence in Warrnambool County Court on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.
Sinnott narrated himself as he purposelessly drove over a koala on Lake View Road at Koroit, which borders the Tower Hill State Game Reserve, in late 2023.
In the video footage, Sinnott asks: "Who wants me to hit a f... animal?", before he turns around his phone camera and shows the road ahead.
"Oh, lookie here, we've got a little koala," he said.
He lined up the koala, said "oh, oh, boom" and then drove over the top of the koala's head and body.
The footage lasted 12 seconds.
On Tuesday barrister Matt Murphy urged the court to consider a community correction order, which would see Sinnott serve his sentence in the community rather than in jail.
He said his client was driving on a straight stretch of road when he spotted the animal and thought it would be funny to send the video on social media application Snapchat.
But after receiving feedback from his mates, Sinnott realised he'd made a dumb mistake, Mr Murphy said.
He said the video was sent to a private group chat and not posted publicly, however it was saved, shared and then handed to the police.
Mr Murphy said Sinnott was not someone who hated koalas but a young man who was under the influence of alcohol and made a stupid, opportunistic mistake.
He said his client regretted his actions and had since offered to volunteer with a wildlife sanctuary.
Mr Murphy said Sinnott had shown evidence of remorse prior to being jailed, including at the police station where he made admissions to the offending and revealed details which police did not already know, including where the offending took place and the type of car he was driving.
The barrister said it was for that reason Sinnott was entitled to a demonstrable discount in sentence.
He also submitted his client's reputation was damaged following media coverage of the case, which Mr Murphy said was another form of punishment.
He said the experience had been "highly stressful and scary" for Sinnott.
Prosecutor John Wiegl said the jail sentence was not excessive given Sinnott's conduct, which he said was exceptionally offensive to the community.
He said the offending was deliberate and involved a "deplorable sense of entitlement over an animal".
"The offending shocks the conscience of anyone who watches the video footage," he said.
Mr Wiegl said Sinnott's motivation was pure entertainment but the offending was anything but funny.
"It illuminates the extent to which his actions demeaned the vulnerable animal," he said.
Judge George Georgiou said he needed more time to consider the "very difficult case".
"On one hand I have the prosecution calling for an immediate jail sentence and on the other I have got very strong submissions as to why a person such as (Sinnott) ought not go to jail," he said.
"It's not something I am going to decide right now."
The judge refused to indicate whether a jail sentence was still within range.
He adjourned the hearing until August 6.
Sinnott was ordered to appear in a Melbourne court on that day.
