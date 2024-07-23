The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Big thrill' as emerging trainer secures first home track victory

By Tim Auld
July 23 2024 - 4:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool trainer Jo Mugavin had her first winner with Serin at her home track on Tuesday. Picture supplied
Warrnambool trainer Jo Mugavin had her first winner with Serin at her home track on Tuesday. Picture supplied

YOUNG trainer Jo Mugavin got a pleasant surprise when she had her first winner at Warrnambool on Tuesday, July 23.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.