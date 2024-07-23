'Big thrill' as emerging trainer secures first home track victory

YOUNG trainer Jo Mugavin got a pleasant surprise when she had her first winner at Warrnambool on Tuesday, July 23.
Serin, a $600 purchase by Mugavin in a February online sale has only had a handful of runners since she gained her trainers licence ten months ago.
The lightly raced three-year-old hung on to beat I'm A Delight by a half-neck with Shot At Night back in third spot in the $27,000 maiden plate over 1400 metres.
"It's a big thrill to get my first winner especially at my home track," Mugavin told The Standard. "I thought Serin would be competitive on his first-up run here but to win is a pleasant surprise.
"Serin had a couple of minor issues when I purchased him. The win is rewarding as I've spent of lot of time working out the issues and getting him right. With a bit of time Serin should get out in distance to run a strong 1600 metres."
Mugavin, who has worked her way through the industry working for various Warrnambool trainers including Aaron Purcell, Symon Wilde and Matthew Williams said she was undecided where Serin would have his next start.
"I've been lucky to have worked with some knowledgeable trainers in my time in racing," she said.
"I'm not sure where we'll go with Serin for his next start. I was thinking of another maiden race for him somewhere but that's off the table after his win today. It's a pleasant situation to be in going up in grade with Serin."
Serin was ridden to victory by Jack Hill.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.