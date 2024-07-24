The Standard
'We're getting jack': Councillor's anger at being treated as 'afterthought'

Jessica Greenan
By Jessica Greenan
July 24 2024 - 12:33pm
Corangamite Shire councillors, including Jo Beard, will push for better representation in a plan for Victoria, in addition to more detail about housing targets. File picture
Councillors say a "one-size-fits-all" plan for Victoria once again leaves Corangamite Shire as an "afterthought".

