'We're getting jack': Councillor's anger at being treated as 'afterthought'

Councillors say a "one-size-fits-all" plan for Victoria once again leaves Corangamite Shire as an "afterthought".
The new Plan for Victoria and draft housing targets - released by the Department of Transport and Planning in June - were discussed at the council's monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 23.
According to those targets Corangamite Shire would need to build 1300 new dwellings by 2051, but no explanation, information, data or analysis had yet been provided to the council.
Meanwhile, Plan Victoria would supersede Plan Melbourne and the eight regional growth plans across the state, including the Great South Coast Regional Growth Plan.
Central ward councillor Geraldine Conheady said the consolidated plan left out region-specific issues.
"It does seem incredible that the apparent approach from Plan Vic is one-size-fits-all, we all know there are very specific differences and characteristics of rural and regional Victoria from those other metropolitan areas," she said.
"It really is frustrating too that the state has provided such limited information and engagement in our communities to inform proper analysis and constructive feedback.
"I think we will find that the final documents ... will have very significant impact in Corangamite if their planning framework fails to adequately consider the regional and rural context."
South-central ward councillor Jo Beard added there was a clear divide between metropolitan and rural Victoria.
"Often as rural Victorians we're an afterthought," she said.
"This isn't something I'd normally say but when you talk to our constituents, we're getting jack of it.
"We're actually not always at the forefront when it comes to growth capabilities in Victoria - why does it always have to be in the metropolitan areas?
"We're open for business, we've got capabilities within our communities to grow, we've got potential."
Part of the council's concern was the limited information on what the housing target meant.
Based on the organisation's building data, the council was on track to reach and exceed its target. More clarification would therefore be needed about whether the targets related to building capacity or just the supply and delivery of housing.
The council hoped the target would apply in a manner which did not constrain future growth or development investment in the shire.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.