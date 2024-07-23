Could eight new houses be built on one Koroit block?

Good morning, it's deputy editor Rachael Houlihan here with your morning headlines.
Journalist Jessica Greenan reports eight new homes could be created in a Koroit street just off the main road.
It comes as a proposal for an eight-lot subdivision at 11 North Street, about 80 metres north of Commercial Road, was lodged with Moyne Shire Council.
Sadly a man has died in a fiery truck crash north of Portland.
It is understood the truck was travelling on Portland-Casterton Road at Hotspur when it veered from the road and crashed into a tree about 6.15am on July 23, 2024.
The yet-to-be-identified male driver died at the scene.
The police investigation into the crash is ongoing.
And the Kirkstall home of local crime figure, the late Kevin Knowles, has sold.
Luke Williams Real Estate agent Dominic Bushell said the house sold for $225,000.
The property was purchased by a local couple.
