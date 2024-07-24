Saleyards future: Market idea rejected as council returns to drawing board

A suggestion to turn the former Camperdown saleyards site into a farmer's market has been knocked back as councillors shift their focus to a truck wash.
Corangamite Shire Council had opened a preliminary expressions of interest process to determine the future use of the site after current leaseholder Regional Livestock Exchanges on June 11 advised the organisation it would exit.
The final sale date was June 25.
Just one submission was received, outlining a potential use of the site for a monthly sales and farmers market alongside sales for meat processing opportunities.
Coastal ward councillor Jamie Vogels said while it was "a good idea", it was "not financially feasible", a notion generally endorsed by most councillors.
He said the best option was now to include the saleyards site for consideration within the structure plan process for Camperdown and Terang.
As for the truck wash, the council had received feedback from a number of stakeholders indicating the ongoing need for such a facility with the next closest site located at Mortlake.
But central ward councillor Ruth Gstrein said continuing to operate a truck wash service at the location would cost about $5000 per month in fees.
"That's $60,000 a year and we have no data on the existing truck wash about the amount of income it does make so I imagine it would have to be fairly well subsidised by council."
But she said there may be another more suitable site in Camperdown or another town in the shire.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.