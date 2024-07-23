Councillors clash over farmer's request amid 'critical' state of agriculture

A farmer's request to re-align his land in a "remote" part of the south-west has divided councillors.
It comes as councillors considered a planning permit application for 175 Lower Darlington Road, Duverney, at a monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 23.
The rural site has a total area of 89.67 hectares, with lots one and two measuring 46.6 and 43.05 hectares respectively.
The proposal would change the first lot - which contains an existing dwelling - to measure just three hectares while the rest would be lumped into balance cropping land.
The subdivision would help with the sale of the lot with the vacant home while the balance farmland would continue to be used for cropping.
But planning officers had recommended councillors deny the application to avoid rural residential development.
The shire's planning scheme discourages the development of small lots in rural zones for residential use.
Central ward councillor Ruth Gstrein, central ward councillor Geraldine Conheady and south-central ward councillor Jo Beard supported that recommendation.
"This is a tricky one," Cr Beard said.
"When we look at our planning scheme and state planning laws around what we need to be protecting, it's pretty loud to me that agriculture is our number one industry and we need to do all we can to not only support but protect it.
"... We have a rule book that we live by, we do take onboard what our planning officers recommend.
"We don't always agree with them but for me, and the stage we're at in current times with protection of agriculture and how much it means to not only our economy, but to our communities and people who run those farms, I do take onboard what the Corangamite planning scheme means and it is discouraging the creation of rural residential lots."
But coastal ward councillor Jamie Vogels disagreed with the recommendation, stating the proposal was not only compatible with the planning rules but, if refused, would result in the vacant home falling "into wreck and ruin".
North ward councillor Nick Cole proposed an alternate motion, stating the request was in a "remote" location and it would be "good" to have the home occupied. He said vacant dwellings were a "liability".
Mayor Kate Makin took into consideration the councillors' commentary but ultimately said she would support the officer's recommendation as no risks should be taken.
She said it was "unfortunate" for the applicant that agriculture within the shire was at such a "critical" state.
"What we are having down south with plantations is making it quite difficult for us but we're at the point where we need to protect our agricultural land," she said.
"We can't crystal ball it and see what's going to happen in the future."
