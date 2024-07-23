Under the Auld Pump: Premierships remain treasured memories for champion cricketer

Yes. It does take a lot of time. I would have to say one of the toughest parts of the job happened at the end of the 2011 season when I had to inform Shane Threfall that we were sacking him as the senior coach. Shane was a great bloke and still is today but I found it tough telling him the club was heading in a different direction and he wasn't part of our plans going forward. Bernie Harris stood up as coach for 2012 before we secured the services of Sam Rudolph as playing coach for 2013. The club had a sub-committee in place to find a suitable coach and Barry Farley came up with Sam. Sam was a wonderful asset to the club. He changed the culture at the club. I stood down from the committee at the end of the 2019 because of family and business commitments. I started taking a keen interest in having shares in racehorses back in 2014 and it's grown over the years.