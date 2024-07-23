The Standard
Under the Auld Pump: Premierships remain treasured memories for champion cricketer

By Tim Auld
July 23 2024 - 1:28pm
Yambuks Jim Forrest with the 2021 Lafferty Hurdle trophy won by Saunter Boy at Warrnambool. Picture supplied

Jim Forrest won seven premierships at Yambuk Cricket Club, including multiple as captain and played senior footy under former Collingwood champion Ron Wearmouth. These days he is heavily involved with a number of race horses. He goes Under the Auld Pump this week.

