'Exemplary figure': Future shored up as finals contender re-signs coach

A Hampden league finals contender has shored up its future with the re-signing of its senior coach for season 2025.
Cobden star Brody Mahoney will return to the helm next season as the club looks to build on what has been a promising first year as sole coach so far.
The Bombers are in the mix to play Hampden league finals, currently sixth on the table with five rounds to play in the home-and-away season.
The former SANFL player has enjoyed a strong season on the field, averaging 27 disposals, six tackles and seven clearances a game.
He sits fifth for total disposals, fifth for clearances and ninth for tackles across the whole competition and has drifted forward at times to kick 11 goals from 13 matches.
"His exceptional leadership, unwavering commitment and outstanding performance as a player have made him an exemplary figure in our club for many years," the club said in a statement.
"In his second year as senior coach, Brody has not only shone on the field as a player, but lead the playing group with clarity and purpose. He commands respect through his actions and his ability to inspire our athletes has fostered a culture of excellence and high standards.
"Brody consistently demonstrates our club values of commitment, respect and integrity, making him the perfect person to steer our talented playing group into the future.
"We are confident that under Brody's continued leadership our football program will reach future success in the future. We look forward to another exciting season ahead under his guidance."
The Bombers, who are out of top-five on percentage, host Camperdown in a blockbuster clash on Saturday July 27, 2024.
