The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Rail trail committee continues to attract new members

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
July 23 2024 - 3:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Friends of the Warrnambool to Port Fairy Rail Trail secretary Irene Hobley at Koroit Station. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
New Friends of the Warrnambool to Port Fairy Rail Trail secretary Irene Hobley at Koroit Station. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

After more than two decades living in Koroit, Irene Hobley has decided to make her community involvement official.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.