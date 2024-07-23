Rail trail committee continues to attract new members

After more than two decades living in Koroit, Irene Hobley has decided to make her community involvement official.
Ms Hobley is the new secretary of the Friends of the Warrnambool to Port Fairy Rail Trail.
She takes over from foundation secretary Ian Bodycoat, who is remaining on the committee as the finance officer.
The rail trail was officially opened in 2012.
"I have been a volunteer helping with some gardening and cleaning on the rail trail," Ms Hobley said.
"But I just felt now was the time I wanted to give something back to the community.
"I love the rail trail and living in Koroit so it is a good fit.
"I'm also retired now so that gives me more time."
Ms Hobley moved to Koroit in 2001 and was part of the Warrnambool Bushwalking group that planted what are now established trees in the Patterson Street section of the trail.
An avid cyclist, she is a member of the Koroit Friday Casual Riders Group.
She has high praise for the rail trail.
"It is really user friendly to all the community," she said.
"The Koroit Railway Station area has become a real community hub and it's great to see it so well used."
Ms Hobley said she was keen to continue the committee's work to maintain and improve the rail trail.
The most recent of these improvements were the purchases of a defibrillator for the Koroit Railway Station and a new ride-on lawnmower.
These items were purchased through funding from the Koroit Lions Club, the Uebergang Foundation and the Koroit Sub Branch of the South West Community Foundation.
