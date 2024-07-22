Police investigate break-in at south-west church

Police will investigate how entry was gained to the Saint Stephen's Anglican Church in Portland.
A police spokesman said a break-in, or attempted break-in, was reported at the Julia Street church between Friday, July 19 and Monday, July 22 2024.
He said it appeared a person, or people, were squatting in the toilet area of the building.
"It looks like they have tried to get into the main area of the church," the spokesman said.
"There is damage to a door knob and we are following up on that today."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Portland police on 5522 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
