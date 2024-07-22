Man dies in fiery crash involving B-double truck

Update, 10am: A man has died in a fiery truck crash north of Portland.
It is understood the truck was travelling on Portland-Casterton Road at Hotspur when it veered from the road and crashed into a tree about 6.15am on July 23, 2024.
The yet-to-be-identified male driver died at the scene.
The police investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has CCTV, dashcam footage or any other information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
There have been four lives lost on south-west roads this year, compared to 17 for all of last year.
A man died in a fatal accident on the Cobden-Warrnambool Road and a Warrnambool pedestrian was killed last month at the intersection of Raglan Parade and Ardlie Street.
On July 3 an 18-year-old Port Fairy man riding an electric scooter without a helmet was killed when he rode out in front of a truck.
Earlier: Emergency services are at the scene of a fiery collision involving a B-double truck north of Portland.
Victoria Police, Ambulance Victoria and the Country Fire Authority were called to reports of a fiery crash at the Portland-Casterton Road in Hotspur about 6.15am on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.
A CFA spokesperson said four units from Digby, Hotspur, Lyons and Grassdale responded to the incident about 6.18am.
The crews arrived to discover a B-double truck off the road.
The spokesperson said the truck was carrying woodchips and both trailers were engulfed in flames.
The circumstances surrounding the collision are being investigated. More to come.
