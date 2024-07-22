How's the serenity: Mob of kangaroos pause to take in view of the city

If you're surprised when you see a kangaroo in Warrnambool, check out this photo.
Jenni Leishman counted 24 of the marsupials at the river end of Seascape View in the city's east.
She took the photo on Saturday, July 20 and was surprised to see so many gathered together.
Ms Leishman said the kangaroos were sheltering from the wind beside a house.
Koalas are also active in the city, with Mosswood Wildlife launching a koala-counting map in October last year.
Mosswood Wildlife owner Tracey Wilson said the new website would allow residents to mark where they'd seen a koala and upload a photo.
"We need to have evidence of their existence and movement in our towns and cities to allow us to influence the relevant organisations in the creation of wildlife corridors," she said.
"Our interactive map allows us to collect that data and gives people an opportunity to get excited about the change it could make.
"Because at the end of the day, koalas are disappearing - we don't get as many call outs for koalas as we used to get in Warrnambool."
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.