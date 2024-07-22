The Standard
sport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

'Excited for the change': Excitement machine switches WBBL franchises

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
July 22 2024 - 3:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorian women's cricketer Milly Illingworth, pictured at home in 2023, has joined the Melbourne Renegades. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Victorian women's cricketer Milly Illingworth, pictured at home in 2023, has joined the Melbourne Renegades. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

One of Victoria's most exciting pace bowling prospects has joined the Melbourne Renegades ahead of WBBL 10 which kicks off in late October.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.