From secret handshakes to rituals, we asked the Freemasons how much is true

Yes, there are still some "secrets" within the Freemasons, but the reality is that many Warrnambool members are an open book.
Today the city's branch numbers nearly 70, a far cry from the eight members present when the first meeting was held at the Victoria Hotel in 1860.
Membership is not restricted by culture or sexuality, but all must be male and believe in a supreme being - the only two requirements to join.
There is no 'masonic God' and the only way in is to ask. There are no recruitment campaigns to join the fraternity.
Secretary Peter King said most members who met the two requirements were admitted - provided they were of good character.
Being "good" was central to the fraternity.
"Ceremonies are based on the story of King Solomon's Temple in the bible and they were practiced by the old Freemasons lodges back in the 13th century," he said.
"People were taught the moral teachings of being a good person."
Members today put that into practice, often holding fundraisers and contributing to charities.The Warrnambool branch also provides academic scholarships and coaching.
"There's a spiritual side and a lot of moral teachings, we practice the old rituals they did back in the 1800s as a way of teaching those morals," Mr King said.
"Those rituals are essentially ceremonies, including when we bring new members in. Members are categorised as first, second and third degrees."
Terminology and symbolism remain a critical element of modern freemasonry.
"For example, there are two stones - new members start as rough stone, then come out as polished," Mr King said.
"Our rituals are very symbolic, there's lots of squares and compasses - we treat people squarely, we draw a circle around our lives and stay within the bounds of our abilities.
"The compasses remind of us that. Those sorts of things are part of our rituals and remind us of morals."
While numerous, Mr King said symbols - like most elements of the fraternity - were largely not a secret.
But some secrets remained, including the handshake.
Most meetings were also private and to this day remain guarded by a member with a ceremonial sword.
Mr King said some of the rituals performed within those meetings were also not documented.
"Back in the old days everything was in rituals because they didn't know how to read or write, a lot was through plays," he said.
"So ceremonies are all preformative like a play and done through memory."
However over time some of those processes have been put on public record.
