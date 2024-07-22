Less than half of V/Line services on time

Good morning, it's deputy editor Rachael Houlihan here with your morning headlines.
Punctuality on the Warrnambool train line has taken a huge plunge with less than half of its services arriving on time last month.
Journalist Jessica Howard reports V/Line data shows 41.7 per cent of services were on-schedule during June 2024, well short of the state benchmark of 92 per cent.
It's believed to be the lowest recorded rate since November 2016 when just 40 per cent of trains ran on time.
In other news, a high-profile sportsman has faced court charged with alleged dangerous driving and criminal damage.
Former Alvie Football Netball Club premiership coach Joe Dare is accused of driving when damage to fences was caused at Colac's Western Oval and Lake Oval in mid April.
Mr Dare appeared in Colac Magistrates Court on July 22, 2024 charged with the alleged offences, including criminal damage, unlicensed driving and driving in a dangerous manner.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.