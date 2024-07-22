Beach front property with $4.5m price tag offers plenty of options

The lucky buyer of a home in Port Fairy with stunning ocean views has the opportunity to develop the property.
The double-storey four-bedroom home at 1 Bourne Avenue is listed with Lockett Real Estate for $4.5 million.
Agent Paula Dwyer said there was the opportunity to renovate the existing property or subdivide and build apartments, subject to council approval.
The home sits on a 608-square-metre block.
Mrs Dwyer said there had been strong interest in the property, which boasted uninterrupted views of East Beach.
"The home has been cleverly designed to capture sweeping ocean panoramas and to maximise a north-facing orientation," she said.
"The prime location of the ocean front property, which is within close proximity to cafes, essential amenities, recreational facilities and transport links has been an attractive prospect for buyers."
"The home boasts a serene and private ambience with breathtaking ocean views."
Mrs Dwyer said the home would be perfect for multi-generational living, with two bedrooms on each floor.
It also boasts three outdoor entertaining areas.
Mrs Dwyer said the property was in a tightly held location.
She said the current owners purchased the property from the original owners.
Mrs Dwyer said there was strong interest in Port Fairy properties.
However, it was not as high as in 2023.
"Generally speaking, interest levels are still below what we experienced in 2023," Mrs Dwyer said.
"At present we are experiencing a supply and demand situation with supply outweighing demand. The amount of new listings on the market is increasing due to the uncertainty of interest rates and land tax being the main reasons.
"However, clients are still buying, and we have had several good sales in the past month with more under way."
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.