Inside Racing: Debut to remember for future jumping star

Four south-west race meetings have been short-listed for the 2023-24 Country Racing Victoria Event of the Year Award. The Camperdown Cup and Colac's Christmas meeting have been nominated while Warrnambool's Jericho Cup and its May Carnival are also in line for the award. Other nominations are the Wodonga and Burrumbeet Cups. Meanwhile, Mortlake, Camperdown and Casterton racing clubs are among seven nominations for the Community Club of the Year award. The winners will be announced at the CRV awards night in Melbourne on August 24.