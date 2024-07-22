Inside Racing: Debut to remember for future jumping star

WARRNAMBOOL trainer Shane Jackson may have unearthed a future jumping star at Pakenham on Sunday.
Port Nepean, formerly trained by Robert Hickmott and the Hayes stable while on a Melbourne Cup path, made his jumps debut for Jackson with Tom Ryan in the saddle scoring a 12 length victory over Wilewink in a restricted hurdle race at Sunday's all jumps meeting.
Jackson, who is a former star jumps jockey has three horses in work and is also stable foreman for top local trainer Lindsey Smith, said it was an enormous thrill to see Port Nepean score such an impressive victory.
"I must admit I was pretty toey before the race," the Irish born horseman said. "Port Nepean was my first jumps runner so the nerves were pretty bad.
"I was more nervous than when I rode in jumps races. The win got the monkey off my back. Port Nepean hadn't had a run since last September but I was not overly concerned he was having his first run for me in a 3200-metre race.
"Port Nepean had done a power of schooling. He had the miles in his legs. He was very fit going into the race. I've got to thank my good mate Tommy Ryan. It was a very good ride on an inexperienced jumper. I'm sure Port Nepean will derive plenty of benefit out of that jumps run. I'm very grateful the owners have given me the opportunity to train such a well-bred horse."
Jackson said he would take Port Nepean through his grades.
"We'll just monitor his condition over the next few days before making any decisions about future runs," he said. "There's a nice hurdle race at Coleraine and one at Sandown in coming weeks but we're not in a hurry. We'll just take little steps. I would think next year he'll be an even better jumper with a couple of jumps starts under his belt this year."
Port Nepean, who won the 2022 Ramsden Stakes at Flemington while in the care of Hickmott took his record to five wins from 13 starts with Sunday's hurdle victory. The rising seven-year-old has won more than $500,000 in stakemoney.
Maiden jumper Wilewink has been a heartbreaking horse for punters this jumps season but Warrnambool trainer Aaron Purcell believes with a bit of time the rising eight-year-old will develop into a smart jumper.
From his last five starts in maiden hurdles, Wilewink has finished second on four occasions and third in another start. Wilewink ran second behind up and coming jumper Port Nepean at Pakenham on Sunday.
"I fully understand punters might say Wilewink has been a frustrating horse but they're probably speaking through their pockets," Purcell said. "I think he's got a bright future in front of him as a jumper. He's an honest horse and will improve with this season behind him.
"'Wilewink has been beaten by a couple of handy young jumpers this season. There's huge wraps on Port Nepean. I don't think there's any shame in running second to Port Nepean."
Meanwhile, Purcell said he was undecided if he would push on with his imported jumper Crosshill this campaign after a third placing behind Blandford Lad in a maiden steeplechase at Pakenham on Sunday.
"Crosshill was disappointing on Sunday," he said. "Crosshill seemed to be under pressure a long way out in the race. He's had a good campaign. We might just give him a break and get him ready for another crack at a Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase in 2025."
Crosshill ran fifth in this year's Grand Annual following a third placing in 2023.
Top jockey John Allen copped a eight meeting suspension after pleading guilty that he never rode Muktamil out to the finish in a maiden plate at Mildura on Friday. Allen's suspension starts at midnight on July 25 and ends midnight August 1. Stewards took into account Allen's guilty plea and his riding record before saying his actions had comprised the chances of Muktamil running third.
Four south-west race meetings have been short-listed for the 2023-24 Country Racing Victoria Event of the Year Award. The Camperdown Cup and Colac's Christmas meeting have been nominated while Warrnambool's Jericho Cup and its May Carnival are also in line for the award. Other nominations are the Wodonga and Burrumbeet Cups. Meanwhile, Mortlake, Camperdown and Casterton racing clubs are among seven nominations for the Community Club of the Year award. The winners will be announced at the CRV awards night in Melbourne on August 24.
A share in six-time Group 1 winner Mr Brightside is the star attraction at the Inglis Digital July (late) online sale which is open for bidding. Mr Brightside is already a winner of $13.5 million in prizemoney and could add more to that with races in the Spring Carnival like the G1 Memsie Stakes, G1 Makybe Diva Stakes and $5 million King Charles on the drawing board.
An eight percent share in the 16-time winner, who has been placed at 13 of his past 14 starts is being offered for sale. The Mr Brightside offering is one of 388 lots in the catalogue which includes 191 racehorses (89 race fillies), 102 broodmares, 40 racehorse shares, 36 weanlings, 18 yearlings and 1 stallion. The final countdown of bidding for the Inglis Digital July (late) sale begins from 10.00am on Wednesday.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.