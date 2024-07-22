'I've been waiting for a heavy track': Popular trainer backs in galloper

PUNTERS need to find wet trackers at Warrnambool's eight race program on Tuesday, July 23.
More than 64 millimeters of rain have fallen on the track over the past week forcing Racing Victoria stewards to rate the track a heavy nine.
Popular Warrnambool trainer Peter Chow believes the heavy track rating will suit his galloper Idon'tgetit who lines up in a benchmark race over 2000 metres.
"I've been waiting for a heavy track for Idon'tgetit and we get it on Tuesday," Chow told The Standard. "The rain has been a long time coming but I'm glad it's here now. I'm willing to forget Idon'tgetit's last run as the track was firm when he came to his race.
"Idon'tgetit finds another leg on wet tracks. He's won two of his seven starts on heavy ground and has run placings in a couple of those other runs. We had a really good opinion of Idon'tgetit as a young horse but he developed back issues and needed an operation. I've got my fingers crossed his right now and will run well."
Warrnambool based jockey Melissa Julius, who has ridden Idon'tgetit in his last four starts including a win at Casterton will ride the rising six-year-old on Tuesday.
"Melissa has a great understanding of Idon'tgetit," Chow said. "He can be a funny type of horse to ride but Melissa is aware of his quirks."
The first of eight races is set down to start at 1pm while the last is scheduled to begin at 4.30pm.
