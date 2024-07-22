The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'I've been waiting for a heavy track': Popular trainer backs in galloper

By Tim Auld
July 22 2024 - 11:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool trainer Peter Chow is confident in his galloper's chances on Tuesday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool trainer Peter Chow is confident in his galloper's chances on Tuesday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

PUNTERS need to find wet trackers at Warrnambool's eight race program on Tuesday, July 23.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.