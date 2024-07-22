Community steps up to replace plants stolen from rail trail garden

A number of generous donations have turned a negative into a positive for a community group.
Volunteers who spend countless hours planting and caring for shrubs in the Koroit Railway Station garden were shocked to discover a number of plants had been stolen.
However, thanks to donations from All Seasons Nursery and community members, the plants have been replaced.
Mrs Dwyer said committee members were extremely grateful to the nursery and community members who had donated plants.
"It is pretty amazing for them to step up and help us, especially during these challenging times for small businesses," she said.
"We're also very grateful to all the people who bought plants up to the station and offered to help out."
Mrs Dwyer said there were about 20 volunteers who worked tirelessly to maintain the community garden.
All Seasons Nursery owner Kim Sordello said the nursery was happy to help out.
"We're happy to help community groups any way we can," she said.
"A number of the volunteers are customers who shop with us regularly and when we heard about the theft, we wanted to help out."
The plant theft was not the first time items had been stolen at the garden.
Mrs Dwyer said over the ten years the committee had been looking after the area thefts had been "ongoing."
At the time of the theft, the committee was unsure how it would cover the cost of replacing the plants.
Dave Handscombe was one of the volunteers that helped tend the garden.
"It's just hard to believe that anyone would come and steal from the community," he said at the time.
