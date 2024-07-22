Iconic land in city with river and ocean views being snapped up fast

Half of the riverfront blocks on offer in South Warrnambool have been snapped up.
Harris and Wood agent Matthew Wood said there had been strong interest in the Pickering Close blocks.
The land was put on the market by owner James Tait, who described it as a "magic place" in 2021.
"South Warrnambool is one of the most liveable places with walking access to the beach, bike paths and cafes nearby," Mr Wood said.
The eight blocks have sold for between $440,000 and $750,000.
Mr Wood said the chance to snap up a block in such a picturesque location would not come up too often.
"It's probably up there as one of the most idyllic locations in Warrnambool - Logan's Beach is the other one."
Mr Wood said there had been strong interest from out-of-town buyers in the land.
"We've had a number of people from out of town looking at building a holiday home," he said.
"We've had people who are down sizing from other coastal cities and we've had people looking to downsize in future and build their own home in a great location."
The land sat vacant for a number of years before Mr Tait decided to put it on the market.
"It's just a magic place with the birds and the river. I contemplated building my own home there for a while," he told The Standard in 2021.
Each block is between 670-square metres to 512-square metres, and while some blocks would be limited to two-storey homes, the rest could be as high as nine metres or three storeys.
Mr Wood said interest in blocks at Logan's Beach Coastal Village was also strong.
There are 12 blocks remaining, with a price range of between $500,000 and $1.5 million.
The block with the highest price tag had absolute ocean frontage, Mr Wood said.
"I don't think there is a block between here and Melbourne that offers what these blocks do in terms of size and proximity to the beach," he said.
Mr Wood said a walking path in the estate provided some of the best sea views in the city.
