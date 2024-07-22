The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

High profile sportsman faces court charged with criminal offences

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated July 22 2024 - 4:46pm, first published 11:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
High profile sportsman faces court charged with criminal offences
High profile sportsman faces court charged with criminal offences

A high-profile Colac district sportsman has faced court charged with alleged dangerous driving and criminal damage.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.