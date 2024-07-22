Rising demand: Could eight new houses be built on one Koroit block?

Eight new homes could be created in a Koroit street just off the main road.
It comes as a proposal for an eight-lot subdivision at 11 North Street, about 80 metres north of Commercial Road, was lodged with Moyne Shire Council.
The 4128-square-metre site is located within a prior subdivision consisting of vacant sites and new units being built.
Neighbouring allotments are at varying stages of development.
But with further residential development earmarked, the subdivision proposes the creation of varying lot sizes measuring between 322 and 416 square metres.
Indicative site plans show each home would have about three bedrooms, while all lots would share common property, being a driveway.
Car parking spaces for visitors would be located at the entrance on North Street.
The planning applications is being advertised on the shire's website and residents have until Tuesday, July 23 to make a submission to the proposal.
If an objection is received, the application is able to go before councillors to approve or deny at an upcoming meeting.
It comes as demand for housing rises in Koroit.
Ray White auctioneer Fergus Torpy said that was being driven primarily by younger families.
"The amount of buyers coming through properties at Koroit is as strong as we have ever seen," he said.
"People see Koroit as a pretty good market for value for money. Bigger block sizes, better value lifestyle."
The council has also recognised this trend, with Planning Scheme Amendment C72 in its early stages.
The amendment would implement the Koroit Structure Plan and aims to create appropriately zoned land for future residential and commercial growth in the town.
