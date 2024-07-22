'Pleased with the outcome': Cricket club stays optimistic on transfer plans

A powerhouse cricket club is forging forward with plans to move its senior men's teams to the Colac District Cricket Association next season.
The Pomborneit Cricket Club announced its appeal to the Victorian Country Cricket League on Sunday July 21, 2024 on the proposed move of its teams to Colac was successful after the South West association clubs unanimously voted against the move on Wednesday, June 6 and the Western Waves knocked back its transfer on Monday, July 8.
The club has opted to depart the South West Cricket competition where it was a founding member when the association was established in 1996.
Success has been a major part of the Bulls' nearly 30 years in the association, winning five premierships in the top grade and finishing runner-up in the 2023-24 season to eventual premiers Cobden.
It also clinched its second consecutive division one Twenty20 flag in January, 2024 and has a thriving junior program and women's senior and junior teams.
Pomborneit president Dave Murphy said it was important the club started to "fully" shift its focus to playing in Colac next season, where it already had strong ties with the Bulls fielding women's teams and junior boys teams already.
"We are very pleased with the outcome of the hearing, and look forward to fully shifting our focus now to preparations for the upcoming 2024-25 season," Murphy said.
The club said in "respect to that possible appeal process" of South West Cricket it would not be making any further comment.
South West Cricket president Luke Heffernan confirmed the association was meeting with its clubs next week to decide on whether to appeal the Victorian Country Cricket League decision, which would then likely go to an independent hearing.
Heffernan said there had been "ongoing discussions" with Pomborneit about its future but the decision to appeal was ultimately in the hands of its seven remaining clubs.
