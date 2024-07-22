Less than half of Warrnambool line services arrive on time

Punctuality on the Warrnambool train line has taken a huge plunge with less than half of its services arriving on time last month.
V/Line data shows 41.7 per cent of services were on-schedule during June 2024, well short of the state benchmark of 92 per cent.
It's believed to be the lowest recorded rate since November 2016 when just 40 per cent of trains ran on time.
The data shows the line's performance has been significantly deteriorating with 78.2 per cent of trains running on time in January 2024, dropping to 64.2 per cent in February, 64 per cent in March, 53.9 per cent in April and 54.1 per cent in May.
V/Line's punctuality target for long distance services is measured on time to 10 minutes and 59 seconds.
Across the network, the Ararat/Maryborough and Shepparton lines were the only long distance services that exceeded the target but the remaining lines (Swan Hill/Echuca, Albury/Wodonga and Bairnsdale) still sat between 86 and 90 per cent.
The figures come as no surprise with V/Line urging passengers to allow for an extra hour to their journey during 10 weeks of bus replacements from June 15.
There are no trains running between Geelong and Warrnambool until August 25 as track duplication works are carried out between South Geelong and Waurn Ponds.
But an analysis of services on the Warrnambool line during June showed lengthy delays, at least 13 cancelled services, and trains starting or terminating at different stations.
On June 4 a Warrnambool-bound service terminated early at Camperdown with V/Line reporting a delay of 102 minutes, alongside another two services delayed at least half-an-hour.
V/Line's punctuality target has been hit 23 times since August 2014.
The data shows a successful run of 92 per cent or higher during 2020 and 2021 when the COVID-19 pandemic saw patronage decrease across the network.
A V/Line spokesman said significant works were underway as critical upgrades were completed to enable VLocity trains to run to and from Warrnambool for the first time.
"Prior to major works commencing in June, punctuality was significantly impacted by temporary speed restrictions and track force protection in place on the line to allow these works to progress while trains were running," he said.
"We always endeavour to minimise disruptions and thank Warrnambool Line passengers for their continued understanding while these upgrades and improvements are underway."
The temporary speed restrictions were the greatest cause of delayed services on the line in April, May and June.
During May, two serious emergency services incidents led to significant delays and cancellations on the line.
Passengers were encouraged to check the V/Line website to view temporary coach replacement timetables.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.