GALLERY: Memories made as junior footballers celebrate premierships

Mortlake hosted the Western Victoria Female Football League grand finals on Sunday, July 21, 2024, with North Warrnambool Eagles and South Warrnambool both making history in their own unique ways with special premierships.
The skies cleared in time for the under 15 and under 18 grand finals as crowds flocked to DC Farran Oval for a look.
While South Warrnambool were unable to prevail in a thrilling senior match against Horsham Demons, it was a day to remember for the Roosters who made it a three-peat in the under 18s while the Eagles made it three straight years of wins to cap off the under 15 season in style.
The Standard's photographer Anthony Brady captured the action and emotion from the big day.
