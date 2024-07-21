Footy HQ: Wild weather brings tough conditions for footballers

It's sports reporter Nick Creely here.
It was an incredible weekend of football across the region as the heavens opened up on Saturday providing a good old-fashioned winter day of sport.
Wild winds and heavy rain brought about muddy grounds in the Warrnambool and District league and Hampden league with finals creeping closer by the day.
While the teams did their best to defy the conditions there were some low scores across the board as top-five positions were shaken up.
Terang Mortlake secured a vital win in its finals hopes by downing contenders North Warrnambool Eagles in the Hampden league, while South Warrnambool capped off premiership captain Harry Lee's 150-game milestone in style with a scrappy win against Koroit in a match where only four goals were scored.
In the district league, it appears Merrivale and Russells Creek are battling it out for second spot after each scored convincing wins, while Dennington moved one step closer to all-but securing fifth spot with a gritty win at home against Timboon Demons.
The action didn't stop there with Mortlake's DC Farran Oval hosting the Western Victoria Female Football League grand finals.
North Warrnambool Eagles made it 26 wins - three whole seasons - in a row to cap off the under 15s season with a premiership while South Warrnambool made it a three-peat of under 18s premierships.
In the senior women's grand final, South Warrnambool fell just short by five points to Horsham Demons.
We hope you enjoy our selection of articles below.
