Community members urged to get hands dirty for National Tree Day

From little things big things grow.
And south-west residents will have the chance to get their hands dirty and give back to the community on National Tree Day.
The day is held nationally on Sunday, July 28.
In Warrnambool, residents are invited to head down to the Flume from 10am to noon to plant a tree.
The event is a joint initiative of Toyota Australia and Warrnambool Coastcare Landcare Network and is supported by Planet Ark.
A Warrnambool Toyota spokeswoman encouraged people - young and old - to get involved.
"National Tree Day is a great way to get the kids away from the devices, rug up and get out in the fresh air with friends," she said.
The spokeswoman said it was a great way to enjoy the great outdoors and give back.
Meanwhile, Moyne Shire is giving away free trees to mark the day.
"We'll have a range of indigenous native trees available including species such as Red Flowering Gum and Broadleaf Hop Bush," the council said in a Facebook post.
Trees can be picked up in Port Fairy, Koroit and Hawkesdale on Thursday, July 25 and Garvoc and Mortlake on Friday, July 26.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.