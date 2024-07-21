Perfect season capped off with memorable junior football premiership

A Western Victoria Female Football league junior team is in celebration mode after capping off the perfect season with precious premiership silverware.
North Warrnambool Eagles' under 15 girls team defeated Hamilton Kangaroos in the grand final on Sunday July 21 at Mortlake, 6.8 (44) to 0.2 (2).
Proud coach Sean Kenny said his team was rewarded for years of hard work and dedication.
"It was fantastic to see, you've still got to win it and it was a solid enough game but they just stuck at it all day," he told The Standard.
"They are a really excited bunch of girls and for good reason. It was their first ever 15s grand final - they haven't been beaten in three years, haven't won a junior flag at North so it was nice.
It was such a good day for them."
Kenny said there were plenty of things to be proud of but pointed to the group's "persistence" as its greatest quality.
"There were things that didn't go their way during the game at times and they kept going and trusting with what works," he said.
"There were some really good shepherds, tackles and pressure and they just didn't stop all game.
"They kept belting in and competing hard, that's a theme with them and it has been all season."
Midfielder Arlie Kelson was duly awarded best-on-ground for her classy performance in the engine room and managed to sneak forward and snag two goals on the day.
"She was great all day and particularly good for us in the last month or so," Kenny said.
"One thing about Arlie is she's a real competitor, she is so driven, works hard in the middle and leads from the front."
Others to stand out for the Eagles were Addison Conheady, Maya Furphy, Niamh Ginley while Star Jackson kicked two goals.
