Disability services organisation seeking new CEO after leader accepts new position

Southern Stay Disability Services is on the hunt for a new chief executive officer.
Paul Lougheed, who had been in the position for 10 years, is the new village manager at Gillin Park Retirement Village and will leave Southern Stay on August 27.
Board of directors president Kathryn Emeny said Southern Stay had experienced significant change and growth during Mr Lougheed's tenure.
"Paul joined Southern Stay in June 2015 and since then has shared his dedication to the disability sector through thoughtful guidance and a genuine care for those that Southern Stay supports," Ms Emeny said.
"Paul's considered leadership and welcoming presence will be missed."
Ms Emeny said Mr Lougheed was leaving Southern Stay in a good position to continue supporting its clients.
Mr Lougheed said he was looking forward to a new challenge and change of focus but would miss working in the disability field.
"Southern Stay is a wonderful organisation with committed people and I have been fortunate to have the right leadership team to support me," he said.
"Every day I get to engage with participants and residents so it will be a hard role to step back from but it was time for a new challenge."
Mr Lougheed said Southern Stay was well set up to take the next step in supporting NDIS clients.
"It is in a good financial situation, has a good reputation in the community and has achieved significant progress over the past nine years with amalgamations, new houses for people with disability and rallying together during the COVID period," he said.
"All staff remain focused on our purpose and providing the care and services that our clients want and need."
The board of directors has started the recruitment process for a new CEO.
Ms Emeny said this was likely to take several months and an interim CEO would be announced shortly.
