'Ultimate team player': Versatile Blue stars in wet weather masterclass

In the midst of "pretty testing conditions" on Saturday, Warrnambool open netball coach Kate Lindsey was left in awe of star goal shooter Amy Wormald.
Wormald defied the wind and rain to put on a clinic, shooting 36 goals as the Blues won 53-30 on the road against Camperdown in an important Hampden league contest.
"It's an incredible feat to score like that in the conditions," Lindsey said.
"She's an ultimate team player and she's said all year she's happy to play wherever.
"I wanted to look at her yesterday in goals and Eva Ryan in defence and see how that combination worked and Amy stood up.
"Her strength and her athleticism were on show, alongside her accuracy given how wild the conditions were.
"She's someone we look to do to step up and I'm just so impressed by her maturity."
Lindsey said the conditions proved difficult and admitted it was almost impossible to prepare for.
"It was pretty testing conditions. There was quiet big downpours of rain, it was windy, conditions we hadn't played in all year," she said.
"We probably haven't had those conditions at training so it's really hard to simulate what it would actually be like but wet weather netball is about treasuring possession and making sure you play that short game.
"Structure wise we couldn't run what we wanted but playing a winter sport you have to adapt. We've been pretty lucky with the weather all year."
The Blues mentor heaped praised on the Magpies who had shown rapid improvement.
Lindsey added her group - who consolidated its position in fourth on percentage - showed plenty of maturity.
"We were wary of Camperdown, they've had a really good season. I spoke to Em Stephens after the game and from where they were last year to where they are now is incredible," she said.
"It was a game where we knew the damage they could do and how much they needed the win but we're fighting for a double chance. There was a lot on the line.
"You never know how these games will go but the margin is something I'm impressed with, we won every quarter. To win by 23 goals is proof of the growth in our group."
South Warrnambool, meanwhile, continue to create distance at the top after an impressive 48-24 win against Koroit at Victoria Park.
The top-of-the-table Roosters got the fast break in the first quarter and managed to control the contest as conditions deteriorated.
Ally O'Connor showcased her class in the slippery conditions while Meg Kelson and Carly Watson were also in the best.
Elsewhere, North Warrnambool Eagles secured a vital 45-40 win against Terang Mortlake on the road, Cobden had to dig deep but ultimately defeated Port Fairy 47-42 while Hamilton Kangaroos got their first win of the season with a hard-fought 33-31 win against Portland.
