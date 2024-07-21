Family left in the dark over desperately-needed home

It's journalist Monique Patterson here with your morning headlines.
Warrnambool's Doug Bowen has been on a waiting list for social housing for his young family for four years.
His daughter Nova, 9, is in a wheelchair.
Mr Bowen is in a temporary home but is worried about the future.
In other news, Framlingham has been suggested as a possible site for The Lookout residential rehabilitation centre.
Community leaders met to discuss the proposed site recently.
Meanwhile, a cyclist was flown to a Melbourne hospital after collapsing yesterday.
Our thoughts go out to the man, aged in his 60s, and his family.
Thanks for your continued support.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.