In the dark: Family desperate for a place to call home left with no answers

A Warrnambool man relying on a "goodwill gesture" to put a roof over his family's head is concerned about the future.
Doug Bowen and his children Nova, 9, who is in a wheelchair, and Archie, 8, were left without a home and were living in a van in a paddock and motels in late 2023 and early 2024.
Mr Bowen has been on the waiting list for social housing for four years but he was been told by the state government there were no suitable homes available.
In February, the family moved into a short-term rental, thanks to a generous offer from a community member.
Mr Bowen said Nova and Archie loved the new place, which was close to their school and meant they both had their own space.
"We're in a routine now," he said.
"It's so much better than staying in motels.
"It gives us some security, we're close to the school and we know we're not going to get kicked out."
Mr Bowen said he was extremely grateful to the person who had allowed him to move into the new place.
However, it's not a long-term option and Mr Bowen is worried he may wait for years to be offered a house the family can call home forever.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said it was a heart-breaking situation.
"I think this is a reflection of the failing of the current government, who continue to say they're going to increase social housing stock.
"However, the promise they made of 80,000 homes to be built every year for the next 10 years - they're even failing on that target."
Ms Britnell said she was shocked to learn less than 60,000 new social housing homes were built in 2023.
"They're missing the mark by a long shot," she said.
"They're all talk and no action.
"The system is so broken that when Doug applied there wasn't even anywhere for Doug to tick to say that he needs wheelchair access."
Nova was recently in hospital in Geelong and her two legs are now in plaster casts.
She had metal plates removed from her hip, her hamstring tendons were lengthened and both her ankles were reconstructed.
Mr Bowen said Nova was recovering well.
