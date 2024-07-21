Warrnambool street blocked off after serious incident involving cyclist

Update 4pm: A man in 60s remains in a critical condition at a Melbourne hospital.
A Royal Melbourne Hospital spokeswoman confirmed his condition remained the same on Sunday afternoon.
Update: A man in his 60s is in a critical condition after he collapsed while cycling.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesman said the man had upper body injuries.
He said he would be airlifted to a hospital in Melbourne.
Earlier:
Part of Dooley Street in Warrnambool is blocked off after a cyclist collapsed.
Ambulance Victoria paramedics, police and Fire Rescue Victoria are on scene.
Sergeant Pat Day, of Warrnambool police, said the incident occurred shortly after 11am on Sunday, July 21.
"Three cyclists were going for their usual morning ride and one of them has collapsed," Sergeant Day said.
Emergency crews remained on scene about 11.20am.
