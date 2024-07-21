The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Over the moon': Leading trainer celebrates first Flemington quinella

By Tim Auld
July 21 2024 - 10:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Symon Wilde, pictured at Warrnambool, achieved a first at Flemington. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Symon Wilde, pictured at Warrnambool, achieved a first at Flemington. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A track gallop by stablemates Hit The Road Jack and Dashing Duchess at Mortlake last Tuesday paved the way for the Symon Wilde-trained gallopers to run first and second in the $175,000 Flemington Cup at Flemington on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.