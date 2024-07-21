'Over the moon': Leading trainer celebrates first Flemington quinella

A track gallop by stablemates Hit The Road Jack and Dashing Duchess at Mortlake last Tuesday paved the way for the Symon Wilde-trained gallopers to run first and second in the $175,000 Flemington Cup at Flemington on Saturday.
The New Zealand-bred Hit The Road Jack defeated Dashing Duchess by three-quarters of a length with Taramansour back in third place in the 2800 metre contest.
Wilde told The Standard the result was a huge thrill as it's the first quinella at Flemington.
"I'm over the moon," he said. "'It's not every day that you train a first and second in the same race at Flemington.
"I've had a couple of quinella's at other city tracks but it's a first for me at Flemington. We took Hit The Road Jack and Dashing Duchess up for a track gallop on the grass at Mortlake on Tuesday. They both needed the gallop and I thought they would run well on Saturday after the track gallop.
"Hit The Road Jack hasn't missed a beat since he came to us from New Zealand. He's only had the three runs for us and two of those are wins and the other effort was an unlucky fourth at Caulfield."
Wilde is undecided which path he'll head down with Hit The Road Jack for his next start.
"We've got a few options open to us with Hit The Road Jack, especially after he scored an impressive maiden hurdle win at Warrnambool two runs back," he said.
"We may look at giving him another jumps start or we may look at another distance flat race in town. We'll just see how he pulls up after Saturday's run. Dashing Duchess is racing in great heart. She's had a very good campaign. We could give her one more run before we give her a short break."
Astute local trainer Lindsey Smith produced outsider Horrifying to score a surprise victory in a $150,000 race at Flemington on Saturday.
