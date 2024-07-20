'One of the gutsier wins': Coach lauds inspirational premiership skipper

South Warrnambool premiership coach Mat Batistello has heaped praise on inspirational leader Harry Lee in what he describes as one of his "gutsiest wins" in charge.
The Roosters co-captain celebrated his 150th senior match in a slog against Koroit at Victoria Park, with the Hampden league reigning premiers winning 2.8 (20) to 2.5 (17).
The star Roosters - a five-time Hampden league team of the year member, club best and fairest and joint premiership captain in 2023 - has been a highly-respected player since his senior debut in 2014.
"In those conditions and with our captain playing his 150th game, it was an important win for the club," he said.
"Harry, along with our other co-captain Shannon (Beks) and Liam (Youl) before them are a fantastic support to me and an extension of the coaching staff.
"We've all got such a close relationship with those boys. To come out to Koroit and come away with a win in those conditions is probably reflective of how much Harry is respected within our club and the boys."
With the rain tumbling down all day, making conditions extremely challenging for footballers, Batistello said his group rose to the challenge.
After conceding the only two goals of the quarter time, the Roosters went to work at the contest to shut the game down and play to the conditions.
"You always have a lot of respect for Koroit in Koroit and they kicked with the wind in the first quarter when it was reasonably dry and got that advantage," he said.
"But after that, I thought our endeavour was absolutely fantastic. It was one of my better wins in my time at the footy club.
"Our endeavour and character to win at all costs was probably what we're celebrating most of all from the game.
"In the conditions we willed ourselves to find a way to win. it wasn't the most spectacular game in those conditions but we leave pretty satisfied.
"It's one of the gutsier wins you'll see from the boys."
Batistello said at stages during the game a few of his players couldn't see because of "mud in their eyes", forcing them from the ground.
Defender Sam Thompson was pivotal in the tough conditions while the class of Dan Nicholson was on show.
For the Saints, who took it right up to the reigning premiers all day, Mac Peterson and captain Liam Hoy were the best.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.