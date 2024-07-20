Premiership contender 'holding each other to a high standard'

Accountability is an important component of Russells Creek's journey towards a major tilt at its first Warrnambool and District league senior premiership since 2005.
Maintaining a ruthless edge, irrespective of their opponent and the conditions are what separate the best from the rest.
A final quarter blitz of five goals on Saturday to defeat Old Collegians 11.18 (84) to 1.4 (10) in near torrential rain and unrelenting wind provided proof the Creekers have matured from years gone by.
It left coach Dylan Herbertson pleased with the group's performance and hunger to win at all costs as they look to secure a top-two spot.
"It's one of those days you don't wish to play in, it was traditional winter football with the wind and rain," he told The Standard.
"As the game wore on, we got some reward. We knew we just needed to keep at it and once you break them you can really put the foot down.
"We're all holding each other to a high standard, there's a lot of accountability and stuff like that driving the boys. They're all on the same journey together and want to work hard so it's pleasing.
"It's a really player driven thing which is good to watch."
While Creek is likely to be competing with fellow contender Merrivale for second spot leading into finals, Herbertson said the group was trying not to look too far ahead at points and percentage.
"It's always in the back of the head but we've got to keep it simple and keep winning," he said.
"If you keep winning, we'll just deal with wherever we end up on the ladder I guess.
"We're happy to keep playing we are."
Herbertson, who said Creek were at virtually full strength and had no fresh injuries out of the game, praised the work of big man Tim Ryan who played a commanding role chopping out in the ruck.
Midfield duo Andy McMeel and Logan McLeod were also strong at the contest and shone.
"Tim was massive for us, he chopped out Burnsy (Dylan Burns) in the ruck," he said.
"It's been very handy for him doing that. Especially for Burnsy, it helps. It's a nice luxury to have. He's been huge the last few weeks and playing some really good footy.
"It's good to see, it's a lot of good reward for him. He's done a lot of hard work since he came across (from South Rovers)."
The Warriors battled hard in the wet conditions with Jarryd Cust named the best while Connor Barby kicked a goal and provided a strong target.
