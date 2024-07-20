Police warn motorists to drive to conditions in severe weather, more rain predicted

Police are warning drivers to adjust their driving habits to the wet weather, as rain lashes the south-west.
A severe weather warning was issued on Saturday, July 20, with the forecast showing more rain is expected across the weekend.
More than 20.2mm of rain has fell since 9am Friday.
The Bureau of Meteorology advises strong south-westerly winds averaging 60 to 70 km/h with damaging wind gusts up to 100 km/h are expected, easing later on Saturday afternoon.
Hamilton police Sergeant Kelly McNaughton said wet weather was impacting the region's roads and urged motorists to drive appropriately in the rain.
"Obviously there is an extreme weather event happening across the south-west at the moment," Sergeant McNaughton said.
"Our advice to motorists is to drive to the conditions and slow down. The roads may be greasy because we haven't had any rain in a while."
Sergeant McNaughton also advised motorists to be wary of animals on the road.
"Stock are getting out on the road as the weather event is impacting them as well," she said.
"Be aware of your surroundings and drive safely."
The experienced police Sergeant said the condition of the roads could change as more rain fell.
"Because we haven't had rain for a long time it makes the roads even greasier," she explained.
"The oil and grease that comes off cars gets wet with the rain and causes accidents. Be aware that is impacting our roads."
The rain comes after the south-west experienced its driest February to June ever.
Bureau senior climatologist Jonathan Pollock said it had been the driest February to June for Warrnambool since weather recordings started more than 150 years ago.
"Warrnambool had its lowest February to June rainfall on record with 117.8 mm," Mr Pollack said.
"This is lower than any February to June recordings at any of the weather recording stations since records started in 1867. So, you could say it has been the driest February to June for Warrnambool using combined station records going back to 1867."
A wind gust of 119 kmh was recorded at Mount William in the Grampians/Gariwerd at 7.46 pm Friday, July 19.
The State Emergency Service advises people should:
