Young buyer sees house for first time on auction day, makes winning bid

A young home buyer is looking forward to returning to the south-west after purchasing a house in Warrnambool on Saturday, just hours after seeing it for the first time.
A two-bedroom home at 33 Cramer Street sold under the hammer for $665,000 on Saturday, July 20, to a former south-west woman.
The buyer, who wished to remain anonymous, found the property after looking at another one earlier that morning.
"I was actually at another property at east Warrnambool and it was just by chance I saw this one," she told The Standard after the auction.
"I thought well 'let's go and look at this one'. One thing lead to another and here I am."
The woman said she had never been to an auction before, but had family support.
"Mum knew what she was doing," she explained.
"I'm very excited."
The woman, who grew up in the region, is returning from Geelong.
"This house is very homey," she said.
"You walk in there and it's very cool. It's a bit different and it's in a really good spot."
Ray White Warrnambool agent Tessa Stephens was delighted with the sale.
"We had two active bidders today," she said.
"We had the buyer who viewed it for the first time and another local bidder who has been with us throughout the campaign.
"It's a beautiful home that has been really well updated. It's well-positioned and the owner is ecstatic with the result."
Mrs Stephens said the Warrnambool market overall was "really good".
"There is a little bit of cautiousness throughout buyers at the moment with interest rates," she said.
"But the house prices are definitely holding. Cost of living is something that people are factoring in to their spending."
In other auction results, a two-bedroom home at 256a Koroit Street, Warrnambool, sold for $385,000 and a two-bedroom unit at Mahoneys Road sold for $420,000.
Ray White Warrnambool director and auctioneer Fergus Torpy said the company had five auctions on Saturday, with four homes selling under the hammer.
"The home at Mahoneys Road sold inside the expected range, which is great for a two-bedroom unit," he said.
"Number 2a Russell Avenue was hotly contested between two bidders. The two-bedroom property sold for $475,000, about $50,000 over the reserve. It was a strong result."
A three-bedroom home at McGinness Way, Warrnambool, was passed in.
